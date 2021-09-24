Toronto to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at select malls this weekend

The City of Toronto is holding a number of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at malls across the city this weekend.

The campaign, titled #ShopAndVax, is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to make vaccines as accessible as possible.

The following clinics will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 between 12 and 5 p.m.:

CF Fairview Mall – 1800 Sheppard Ave E.

CF Sherway Gardens – 25 The West Mall

CF Shops at Don Mills – 1090 Don Mills Rd.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge St.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – 3401 Dufferin St.

All of the clinics will offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The city partnered with Toronto Public Health, University Health Network, Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. and Oxford Properties Group to host the mobile clinics.

“The clinics were selected as part of the Team Toronto Mobile Strategy data approach to continue to remove barriers and bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage, or who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both,” city officials said in a press release issued on Friday.

In addition to the mall clinics, over 25 other mobile vaccine clinics are open across the city.

So far, nearly 85 per cent of Toronto residents 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 79 per cent have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.