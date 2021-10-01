Toronto to hold vaccine clinics in each of its 25 wards as part of another weekend push

Toronto will hold immunization clinics in each of its 25 wards this weekend as part of yet another citywide effort to boost vaccination rates.

The initiative, dubbed Vax25, will see a total of 37 different clinics staged in neighbourhoods across Toronto on Saturday with most of them located in high-traffic public places, like shopping plazas, grocery stores and pharmacies.

The event comes just two weeks after Toronto’s ‘Days of Vaxtion,’ drive, which saw clinics set up in a number of novel locations, including a TTC bus parked in the middle of Kensington market and the Steamworks bathhouse on Church Street.

“#Vax25 is a one-day, city-wide vaccination push in all 25 wards to help people get vaccinated. I appreciate the efforts of our city councillors as they help bring Torontonians together to get vaccinated this Saturday and beyond,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

“This is another example of the Team Toronto effort in action. I continue to urge eligible residents to get vaccinated now to help protect themselves and the progress we have made fighting this pandemic and reopening schools and businesses.”

About 80.8 per cent of eligible residents in Toronto are fully vaccinated and more than 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

Public health officials have, however, suggested that we will need to get to a vaccination rate of at least 90 per cent to account for the increased infectiousness of the Delta variant.

Here is the full list of clinics planned for this weekend.