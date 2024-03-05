Toronto to see high of 17 C today, scattered showers this afternoon

The temperature in Toronto is set to reach 17 C on Tuesday, but the relative warmth will be largely blotted out by clouds and showers later in the day.

Torontonians woke up to a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday following a record-breaking high of 15.9 C a day earlier.

More cloud coverage will move in before the noon hour, when a few light showers will keep the afternoon feeling mild.

“Temperatures will soar to similar heights as yesterday, with warmer winds ahead of the low. But, cloud cover acting as a heat shield and a higher record temperature for today’s date, we’ll likely not see records here broken,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

The warmest March 5 ever recorded in Toronto was in 2004, when the mercury reached 18.5 C. The normal high for this time of year in Toronto is 1.7 C, according to Environment Canada.

Scattered showers will continue into the evening, with the bulk of the rain falling between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., before the temperature drops to 6 C.