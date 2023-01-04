Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents

Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.

The investment was announced by Mayor John Tory at a news conference late Wednesday morning.

The funding will be used, among other things, to hire 50 more TTC special constables and 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach workers, to prioritize TTC service on routes in communities identified as neighbourhood improvement areas and areas that need increased service, and to increase cleaning in streetcars on the city’s busiest routes.

Transit fares for seniors and monthly pass users will remain frozen while general fares will be increased by 10 cents.

Tory says the new fares represent a 3.1 per cent increase, which he says is “well-below inflation.”

The city will also make 50,000 more low-income residents eligible for the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program, which provides a 33 per cent discount on single ride fares and a 21 per cent discount on monthly passes.

Fares will continue to be free for children under the age of 12.

“As you know, the TTC receives its operating money principally from two sources the fare paying passengers and a subsidy that is given by the taxpayers of the City of Toronto through the city budget,” Tory told reporters.

“That subsidy for this year will go up by $53 million, which represents a 5.8 per cent increase in a time that is very challenging for city finances.”

In total, the 2023 city budget will allocate just under $1 billion—or $958.7 million—to the TTC.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.