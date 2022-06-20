Toronto under heat warning ahead of two days of sweltering temperatures
The Greater Toronto Area, as well as much of southern and northern Ontario, are under a heat warning ahead of what Environment Canada is saying will be two days of extreme temperatures.
According to the warning, temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to low 30s, without much overnight relief.
In Toronto, temperatures are expected to rise to about 29 C on Tuesday, feeling like 34 C with the humidex. Environment Canada also warns that the UV Index will be at about a 10, or “very high.”
On Wednesday, the temperature will be similar, with a high of 33 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Environment Canada says that “cooler air is expected to arrive by Thursday.”
“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the warning says.
“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”
They warn that residents should not leave young children or pets in cars and that outdoor workers should take regular breaks in cool places.
