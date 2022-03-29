Toronto under special weather statement with freezing rain in store

Just a week after Toronto was hit with freezing rain, another day of slippery surfaces is on the way.

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement warning freezing rain could be coming on Wednesday.

In the morning, there may be a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets before transition into rain in the afternoon, the weather agency said.

At this point in time, there is “considerable uncertainty” regarding the quantity and timing of the rain.

“Untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery,” the weather agency noted in the statement.

Environment Canada is encouraging residents to monitor their weather alerts and check the forecast to keep up to date on conditions.