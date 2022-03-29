Toronto under special weather statement with freezing rain in store
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Hannah Alberga
Just a week after Toronto was hit with freezing rain, another day of slippery surfaces is on the way.
Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement warning freezing rain could be coming on Wednesday.
In the morning, there may be a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets before transition into rain in the afternoon, the weather agency said.
At this point in time, there is “considerable uncertainty” regarding the quantity and timing of the rain.
“Untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery,” the weather agency noted in the statement.
Environment Canada is encouraging residents to monitor their weather alerts and check the forecast to keep up to date on conditions.
'These are our stories': Indigenous advocates call on Vatican to return artifactsAs Indigenous representatives hold scheduled meetings in Rome with Pope Francis, part of a series of discussions with the Catholic Church on reconciliation, many hope efforts will be made to finally bring artifacts held at the Vatican back to Canada.
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, slight drop in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's deathCondolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, ArizonaWindsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.
Police 'strongly believe' suspect is dead after LaSalle woman's murderPolice 'strongly believe' the suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old LaSalle mom has died after jumping from the Ambassador Bridge, according to an update Tuesday.
'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugeesA Chaldean church in Saskatoon is pitching in to help Ukrainians when they arrive in Sask.
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mallSaskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 deadAn investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.
Tay Township residents charged with theft offencesA Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.