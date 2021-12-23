Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto as snow is expected to start falling this evening and continue overnight.
The city could see anywhere from two to five centimetres of snow by the time it starts to taper off overnight, according to the weather agency.
This evening will see the highest rate of snowfall, which may cause some issues for motorists and individuals using public transit.
“Accumulating snow on untreated roadways may impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution,” Environment Canada said.
Motorists are encouraged to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.
Other areas across the GTHA impacted by the advisory include Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, and Durham regions.
