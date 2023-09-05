Toronto vigil held for Sharif Rahman as the hunt for homicide suspects continues

A vigil was held in Toronto Monday night for an Owen Sound restauranteur who police say was beaten to death after three patrons refused to pay their bill.

Nearly 30 people gathered for 44-year-old Sharif Rahman on Danforth Avenue and Eldon Avenue to "demand justice" and "protest this heinous act," the organizer's Facebook post stated.

A GoFundMe campaign launched prior to Rahman's death with a goal of $25,000 to support his family has since raised more than $242,000.

Rahman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the assault outside his restaurant, The Curry House, on 900 Block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound, on August 17.

He died of his injuries one week later.

Since his death, the community and dignitaries have come together to mourn and demand justice.

Last week, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff released a letter urging the suspects to come forward, stating in part, "Do the right thing. Turn yourselves in to the police. Personally, I am confident in our law enforcement agencies, and you will be caught and held responsible. However, you have the opportunity to do the right thing and accept the consequences of your actions."

Police are looking for three suspects, all described as Caucasian.

Suspect one is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He wore a light blue T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair, which is longer on top. He wore an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Both are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Police say the third suspect has curly hair and wore shorts and a T-shirt. He may be in his late 40s to mid-50s.

They believe the suspect vehicle is a grey or blue 2000s-model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Police are also seeking witnesses or video from the area of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing.

Anyone who can assist with the case is urged to contact the authorities at 519-376-1234. Or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.