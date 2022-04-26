Toronto warns of scam asking residents to pay for parking violations

The City of Toronto is warning residents of a scam in which someone pretends to be an official asking for payment for a parking violation.

In a post on social media, city representatives said they have received reports of fraudulent text messages appearing to be from a Toronto official.

A photograph of a text shows the words “City of Toronto” in capital letters and then a sentence informing the resident they owed money for a parking infraction.

Some #Toronto residents have reported receiving fraudulent text messages that appear to be from the #CityOfTO asking them to pay parking violations. Be aware of potential scams. Do not click the link or provide any personal information. pic.twitter.com/ENrHAUtAuD

Brad Ross, a Toronto spokesperson, also took to Twitter to say the texts are a scam and that the city would not send text messages about parking.

“(The) city doesn’t send text messages or email reminders about parking tickets, or issue reminders through a third party,” Ross said. “If you or someone you know gets one of these, don’t click on any links. Delete it”

Anyone who gets a similar text message is being urged not to click on the links or provide any personal information to the scammer.