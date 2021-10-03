Toronto woman arrested, charged in hate-motivated threat investigation

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have made an arrest in connection with an incident in which a man received threatening calls after performing a religious ceremony.

Toronto resident Umananthini Nishanathan, 47, has been charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of criminal harassment.

On Sept. 28, officers responded to a threatening call in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police say that a man performed a religious ceremony and, as a result, received numerous threatening phone calls.

Following an investigation, Nishanathan was arrested on Oct. 1. She is set to attend court on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

Police have not released further details on the religious ceremony performed, but Toronto mayor John Tory took to Twitter on Sunday to say that the victim was "promoting love."

"Toronto is a place where we embrace and respect each other without exception and where love is love," Tory wrote.

"I stand in solidarity with the victim who was promoting love and vow to continue my work to bring people together in our city."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100.