Toronto woman arrested, charged in hate-motivated threat investigation
Toronto Police Services (TPS) have made an arrest in connection with an incident in which a man received threatening calls after performing a religious ceremony.
Toronto resident Umananthini Nishanathan, 47, has been charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of criminal harassment.
On Sept. 28, officers responded to a threatening call in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
Police say that a man performed a religious ceremony and, as a result, received numerous threatening phone calls.
Following an investigation, Nishanathan was arrested on Oct. 1. She is set to attend court on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.
Police have not released further details on the religious ceremony performed, but Toronto mayor John Tory took to Twitter on Sunday to say that the victim was "promoting love."
"Toronto is a place where we embrace and respect each other without exception and where love is love," Tory wrote.
"I stand in solidarity with the victim who was promoting love and vow to continue my work to bring people together in our city."
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100.
-
Crews called to a riding stable fire in Severn TownshipEmergency crews were called to a barn fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity ViewA house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reactionOn the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary homeCalgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser GardensLocal hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls shortA pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in needA group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policiesOver the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.
-
RCMP investigating a theft in Conrich, which was captured on cameraA crime in broad daylight has one Conrich family on edge and a community searching their home security systems.