Toronto woman arrested in connection with stabbing in east-end apartment

Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested a woman after a man was fatally attacked in an east end apartment.

Toronto resident Jennifer Sacobie, 45, was arrested on Oct. 4 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they responded to a call at 4 a.m. on Sunday for a stabbing in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Upon arrival, officers say they located Toronto resident Adam Nash, 39, in the apartment suffering from stab wounds.

Nash was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

Sacobie was arrested on the scene and will attend court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400.