Toronto woman charged after fire truck stolen from station, driven through door: police
Toronto police have laid charges against a woman accused of stealing a fire truck at a station in The Beaches Thursday.
At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to trouble at Toronto Fire Station 227, located at Queen Street East And Woodbine Avenue.
Police say someone broke into the station and drove a fire truck through the bay door.
A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.
Police say a low-speed pursuit ensued and came to an end on Unwin Avenue, about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station.
Melissa Stubbington, 28, was arrested and is now facing more than a dozen charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and flight while pursued by a police officer.
Police said she remains in custody awaiting a court date to be set.
