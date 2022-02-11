Toronto woman charged after fire truck stolen from station, driven through door: police

Toronto police have laid charges against a woman accused of stealing a fire truck at a station in The Beaches Thursday.

At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to trouble at Toronto Fire Station 227, located at Queen Street East And Woodbine Avenue.

Police say someone broke into the station and drove a fire truck through the bay door.

A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.

Police say a low-speed pursuit ensued and came to an end on Unwin Avenue, about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station.

Melissa Stubbington, 28, was arrested and is now facing more than a dozen charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and flight while pursued by a police officer.

Police said she remains in custody awaiting a court date to be set.