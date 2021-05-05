Toronto woman charged under reopening act for renting Innisfil Airbnb

A Toronto woman has been charged under the reopening Ontario act for allegedly renting an Innisfil property that was used for large gatherings.

The South Simcoe Police investigated the Innisfil property in the 25th Side Road and 9th Line area after receiving complaints about gatherings.

Under the emergency orders, short-term rentals are only permitted for individuals who are in need of housing during the emergency period.

Police ticketed the accused $750.

In a release, South Simcoe Police stated, "We urge all of our citizens to do their part to curb the spread of this deadly Covid-19 virus."

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until May 20, which prohibits large gatherings.