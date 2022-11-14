Toronto woman sought in connection with armed robbery with an axe surrenders to police, man wanted

One of two suspects sought in an October retail robbery involving an axe turned themselves into the Toronto Police Service (TPS) over the weekend.

Late last month, on Oct. 25, police were called down to a robbery in the area of St. Claire Avenue West and Runnymede Road.

Officers say a man and woman entered the store and started to conceal items. When they tried to leave the store, police allege they made no attempt to pay for any of the items.

The woman was confronted, but TPS says she managed to escape. Employees confronted the second suspect and police allege he swung an axe, striking someone.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and employees did not approach the man further.

Eighteen-year-old Jordania Henderson-Lugg surrendered at TPS’ 14th Division Sunday, according to a news release issued Monday, where she was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in connection to this case, who they describe as a five-foot-seven white man with a slim build. He is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years.

TPS advises against approaching the suspect if he is seen and to instead immediately call the police.

Henderson-Lugg appeared in court Monday morning at College Park Courts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.