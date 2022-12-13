Toronto woman who killed stepson in 1998 granted day parole for six months
A Toronto woman convicted of killing her seven-year-old stepson in 1998 has been granted day parole.
Marcia Dooley and her husband were convicted in 2002 of second-degree murder for the death of his son, Randal, and they were both sentenced to life in prison, with Dooley able to apply for parole after 18 years and her husband after 13.
Dooley was denied day parole in 2020 but the Parole Board of Canada made the decision last week to grant her day parole for six months.
The parole decision requires the 52-year-old woman to follow psychological counselling, report all of her relationships and abstain from any contact with the victim's family and any children under the age of 16.
The court that sentenced Dooley heard that Randal was brutally abused for months after he and his brother came from Jamaica to live with their father and stepmother in Toronto in 1997.
The court found Dooley was the one who fatally struck Randal and carried out most of the abuse, while her husband allowed it to happen.
(The Canadian Press)
-
