Toronto Zoo proposes craft brewery and hotel in new 10-year plan

Visitors at the Toronto Zoo may be able to enjoy a craft beer or an overnight stay on site at a boutique hotel in the next decade or two, according to the facility's new master plan.

The plan, which was approved at a board meeting on Monday, hopes to see aging infrastructure replaced while also introducing a number of new projects officials believe will "future-proof" the Scarborough facility.

According to a presentation, the 10-year plan includes the creation of a craft brewery near the former Malayan Woods Pavilion. The lower level of the brewery will be open for guests while the upper space will be a "touch-down space for orangutans."

The zoo said it hopes to showcase its commitment to sustainability by using waste from the brewing process to generate heat in the habitat.

Visitors will also be welcomed by two new conservation campuses, which officials hope will create a "wow" factor near the entrance.

The first campus will feature a space where the zoo can highlight its latest projects and endeavors. An otter habitat will be out front "so that guests encounter charismatic Canadian wildlife that are visible prior to entering the zoo," according to the presentation.

On the other side of the entrance will be the second campus, which will include a hotel, theatre hall, changing exhibit hall and wildlife conservation research centre.

"This will create a new, dynamic destination hub in the east end of Toronto," officials said.

"Orangutans are brought right near the entry, above guests, on the O-line, giving them freedom of choice and demonstrating the devotion that goes into animal care and enrichment at Your Zoo."

The plan also mentions incorporating yurts for overnight stays year round.

In addition to these additional features, the zoo hopes to make their facilities more welcoming in the colder months by creating an indoor viewing and holding area. The pavilion will be available for rent as a venue for events.

Other capital projects in the master plan include a nutrition centre and restaurant, a saving species sanctuary and a daycare that will serve both zoo staff and the broader community—in addition to more rooftop viewing platforms.

Officials also want to modify the African Rainforest Pavilion be connecting habitat areas and giving "more freedom of choice."

"Over the long-term, this presents a more flexible way for moving species between different parts of the pavilion, and building flexibility into the pavilion so that it is more agile as the species’ needs within the pavilion shift," the presentation says.

The projects—which are estimated to cost at least $148 million over the next 10 years—would still have to be approved by Toronto's city council.

The Toronto Zoo officially reopened to members on June 12, 2021 and to the general public on June 19 2021 after numerous pandemic-related closures. According to officials, attendance in 2021 was 55 per cent higher than in 2020.