Toronto Zoo reveals results of 2023 Valentine's Day name-a-roach campaign

More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy started the campaign in 2023, encouraging residents to donate $20 to name a cockroach after someone who has been “bugging” them.

“The response to our 2023 Name a Roach package was overwhelming,” Rachel McLaughlin, communications coordinator with the Toronto Zoo, said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

“In just a few days we had over 660 cockroaches named from donors in 20 countries across five continents.”

In 2024, individuals can pay $25 to have a cockroach named. They will get a personalized digital certificate of adoption, featuring the adopter’s name and cockroach name, a digital fact sheet about the bug and a charitable tax receipt.

“Chocolates will rot, flowers will wilt – but in a world of fleeting moments, cockroaches stand the test of time,” the zoo said in a news release.

For those looking for a more furry way to show your love, capybaras are available to be named at the cost of $100—however officials say there are limited packages available.

With this purchase, donors will get a personalized certificate of adoption, a Capybara plush toy, recognition as a Species Ambassador, and a partial charitable tax receipt.

The Zoo is hosting a 19+ event on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 in honour of Valentine’s Day, between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. More details can be found on its website.