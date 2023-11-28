Torontonians might pay more for water and waste collection next year. Here's how much it could cost us

Torontonians may have to pay more for services like water and garbage collection next year.

On Tuesday, the City proposed an interim increase of three per cent for solid waste management services and Toronto Water.

Once approved by council, the new rates will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, but only temporarily until the 2024 rate-supported operating and capital budgets are considered in February.

According to the city’s release, these increases will permit these services to be maintained and set aside money for future capital needs. Officials add that introducing this increase now can help “avoid a larger hike” when the final budget is approved.

“The suggested interim rate and user fees maintain affordability for Toronto residents and businesses while maintaining these essential services,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in the release.

The proposed increases are “moderate,” the release notes.

With waste collection services in Toronto, households will be charged based on the size of their garbage bins, which vary from small to extra-large.

Factoring in the three per cent increase, a single-family household with a small bin will pay $295.29 for the year, an $8.60 jump from before.

The same type of household will pay $358.47 for a medium bin, or $10.44 more; a large bin will cost $486.86, or $14.18 more; and an extra-large bin will be $564.71 for the year, or $16.45 more.

Outside of collecting residential garbage, solid waste management services fees also fund the collection and processing of yard waste, organics, household hazardous wastes and electronics, and oversized and metal items. The fees also go toward city-wide litter collection, community environment days, street and park bin collection, closed landfill maintenance and drop-off depots.

As for water services, city officials said the average household consuming 230 cubic metres (about 230,000 litres) of water per year will see their rates cost an extra $30 annually, which amounts to about eight cents a day for a total of $1,039.

Toronto Water also provides safe drinking water to residents, wastewater collection and treatment and stormwater management.

“Resident input plays a vital role in shaping these decisions, and I encourage Toronto residents and businesses to contribute their feedback,” Chow said.

The executive committee will consider the interim rates and fees on Dec. 5 with city council convening on Dec. 13 to 15. Torontonians and businesses can register to speak at the executive committee meeting, click here for more details.

While interim rates are expected to be in effect on New Year’s Day, final rates could launch on Jan. 10 after getting approval for the 2024 budget process.