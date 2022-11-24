Tory announces key appointments, including councillor who will be responsible for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mayor John Tory has announced his selections for key committee roles at city hall, as well as a number of new special positions which will see members of council chosen to “champion” important files ranging from Toronto’s nighttime economy to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tory detailed the selections in an email sent to councillors prior to a meeting of the city’s striking committee, which still has to formally sign off on his picks.

Tory said that he will appoint his deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie as chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee while Shelley Carroll will lead the Economic and Community Development Committee, Brad Bradford will serve as the city’s housing champion and James Pasternak will lead the General Government and Licensing Committee.

Jon Burnside, who is beginning his second term as city councillor following a four-year absence, has been tapped as TTC Chair.

He replaces Jaye Robinson in that role. Robinson, meanwhile, will take over a special position related to Toronto’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Throughout this process, I have been focused on placing people in the city government in positions where they can best contribute to the agenda that the people of Toronto have elected me to implement. I want to thank all of you for taking the time to speak with me over the last few weeks,” Tory said in the email to councillors.

Two new executive committee members

While Tory will now have sole responsibility for the city’s budget under new “strong mayor” legislation, he has chosen to reappoint Gary Crawford as his budget chief.

In his email, Tory said that Crawford “understands the importance of this process and the need to invest in and protect key city services while at the same time keeping tax increases low and life in our city affordable.”

While many members of Tory’s executive committee from the last term of council will return, the mayor says that newcomers Amber Morley and Lily Cheng will also be welcomed into the fold.

Tory had endorsed Morley’s opponent, Mark Grimes, in Etobicoke-Lakeshore in the run-up to October’s municipal election.

“Amber has experience working here at City Hall and in her community. In the election she pledged to build an equitable and inclusive community for all - I share that goal and want to make sure we all remain focused on that during the challenging times ahead,” Tory said in his email.

Tory is also recommending that former TDSB trustee and newly elected city councillor Chris Moise be appointed to the Board of Health and chosen to chair the board.

The chair role, however, will be decided on by the members of the Board of Health.

“We saw during the COVID-19 pandemic the importance of the chair of the Board of Health role. I believe Chris Moise has the experience as a former trustee and community leader to chair this board,” Tory said.

The following councillors have also been appointed to newly created special roles related to key files: