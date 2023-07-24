Tory leader touring northern Ontario this week

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is touring northern Ontario this week with stops in the northwest Monday and finishing up in the northeast Friday.

Dubbed ‘Axe the Tax Rally,’ Poilievre has promised to end carbon taxes imposed by the federal government as part of its climate change battle. The Tories view the tax as a cash grab.

The tour began Monday morning in Kenora, followed by Thunder Bay in the afternoon. Tuesday will be spent in Timmins and Wednesday in Kapuskasing.

There will be quick visits to the Sault at 12: 30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Sudbury stop at 6 p.m. The visit ends Friday in North Bay.

