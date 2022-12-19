'Total chaos': Flights cancelled, delayed as YVR grapples with icy conditions

Many frustrated travellers faced hours-long delays at Vancouver airport Monday as staff worked to keep runways and taxiways free from ice and snow.

There were dozens of delayed departures and a handful of cancelled flights listed on the Vancouver International Airport website by the early afternoon, including a trip to Cancun that was scheduled to leave more than seven hours late.

Another flight to New York that was supposed to leave Sunday night was delayed just over 17 hours.

A number of passengers shared stories of their holiday travel troubles on social media, including some who had flights into Vancouver from other cities in Canada and the U.S. cancelled due to the weather. "Have had two canceled flights in the last 12 hours and not sure how my third rebooking (late tonight) is gonna go. Total chaos at YVR this morning," wrote Twitter user Nathan Douglas.

Airport officials acknowledged the issues, which began when the snowstorm arrived on Sunday, and urged all travellers to check the status of their flight before heading out.

In a social media statement, YVR assured passengers that "all available staff" have been mobilized to help deal with travel disruptions.

"Snow slows us down and we recognize the impact this has had on our community. Our teams are working with our many partners to help get you on your way safely. We continue to clear snow and ice from aprons, taxiways, and runways, and de-ice aircraft," the statement said.

Some flights are delayed or cancelled dues to issues "managing departure times with our airline partners and NAV CANADA, weather elsewhere in the country, and even operations at other airports," YVR added.