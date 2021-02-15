Ottawa Public Health says 59 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 14,007 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 433 residents have died.

There was no update from Ontario health officials today due to the Family Day holiday.

Ottawa Public Health is also reporting an increase in the number of known active cases in the city for the fifth day in a row after active cases hit a 2021 low of 402 on Feb. 10.

The number of people in hospital has also increased, but remains below 20.

This is the final day of a stay-at-home order for Ottawa. Starting Tuesday, Ottawa will return to the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health will be moved to the "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 28.5 (up from 26.0 cases on Sunday and 27.6 cases on Saturday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 8-14)

Reproduction number: 1.00 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 38,030*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa rose to 438 from 426 on Sunday.

This is the fifth day in a row that active cases in the city have been increasing, after hitting a 2021 low of 402 on Feb. 10.

OPH reported 46 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, bringing the city's total to 13,136.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, up from 13 on Sunday. Three people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, five are in their 60s, five are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), and three are in their 80s (one is in the ICU),

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (1,033 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new case (1,726 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 17 new cases (2,989 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,965 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (1,825 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (1,688 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,024 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (627 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (686 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (440 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 24 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were declared on Monday. An outbreak at the Oakpark Retirement Community has ended

There are seven active community outbreaks, two are linked to retail workplaces, two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a distribution centre, and one is linked to a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 Mothercraft Ottawa home child care - 32715 Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Extendicare Starwood Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Residence St. Louis Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).