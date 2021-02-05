There was an almost 11 per cent increase in Saskatoon orders during Super Bowl 2020 compared to the week before, SkipTheDishes says.

In addition, 62 per cent of orders placed on Super Bowl Sunday happened during the game.

“Looks like Saskatonians were in total feast mode for the game,” the company said in a news release.

While the city’s gourmands typically prefer Asian, Thai and pizza dishes they turned to fast food classics of French fries, cheeseburgers and chicken burgers while watching the Kansas City Chiefs win their first championship since 1970.

Nationally, however, burgers were about as popular as wings with just over 11,000 orders for each.

Kick-off for this year’s Super Bowl featuring the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set for 5:30 p.m.