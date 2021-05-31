Total fire ban implemented across Muskoka

A total fire ban is in effect across Muskoka immediately because of extremely dry conditions and a lack of rain.

The fire rating is set at extreme, which means absolutely no fires of any kind until further notice. Fireworks are also not allowed.

Two weeks ago, fire chiefs set the fire danger rating to high because of the dry conditions.

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Chief Rob Collins told CTV News at the time that the upcoming forecast was primarily the reason for increasing the danger rating, but that conditions were ripe for the potential for an all-out ban.

Huntsville fire prevention officer Mike Vadlja advised people just before the Victoria Day long weekend that if conditions worsen, they won't hesitate to elevate the rating to extreme, banning any open burning, including campfires.