'Total loss': Clinton home destroyed by fire

Smoke billowed out of a home in Clinton, Ont. Monday morning, as fire crews arrived just before 7 a.m.

“We got the call at 6:53 this morning about a fully involved garage fire. Neighbours said there were quite a few explosions they heard. When we got here there were flames shooting out of the garage. It was fully involved. It did extend into the house, and because of the situation with the house, we could not enter, and now we’ve lost the whole house,” said Central Huron Fire Chief, Dave Renner.

Renner added that the lone person home at the time got out safely, along with her two dogs.

However, he believes some cats may have perished in the blaze.

The resident’s dogs barking, along with an alert neighbour, were what notified the resident of the blaze.

“It was smoking pretty bad. Once I got to the other side of the house, I heard two big bangs, and their garage blew up. Like, it was bad. It immediately caught the back of the house, and there was no hope,” said neighbour Deserai Hulley.

Monday morning’s blaze was deja vu for Hulley, who lost her home to fire nine years ago.

“You never want anyone else to have to go through it. And then, to have it happen again, literally in your own backyard. I’m just now getting to the plateau where I want to fall down and cry. I’m going to be talking to Victim Services, for sure,” said Hulley.

Renner said the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

Cleanup efforts were hindered temporarily after an excavator demolishing the home toppled into the home’s basement. Another, larger, excavator pulled it out in short order.

Renner said he couldn’t pinpoint what started the blaze, but he knows where it started.

“It’s too far gone for us to even look, but it definitely started in the garage, but no cause,” said Renner.

An online fundraiser has already been started for the Clinton residents affected by this fire.