'Total loss': Fire guts home in Beaver Bank, N.S.

A fire has destroyed a home in Beaver Bank, N.S., an official with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV News Wednesday.

District Chief Dennis Pitts says a call came in about a fire at 80 Station Rd. around 2:50 p.m.

He says the home is a “total loss.”

No injuries have been reported.

Some of the crews that responded to the call pulled water from a river across the street to fight the blaze, Pitts says.

“It’s just a nice, easy water supply for us to get to,” he said.

He didn’t know if anyone was displaced by the fire.