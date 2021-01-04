The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the health unit's total to 142 since the start of the pandemic. The health unit originally reported 10 cases, but revised that total to 12 Monday afternoon.

Seven of the new cases are in the Nipissing district, while five are in the Parry Sound area. The source of infection for six of the cases is close contact with a confirmed case, two are unknown and the other four are under investigation.

The 10 new cases mark the biggest coronavirus surge in the area since New Year's Eve, when six cases were announced. All 10 people with COVID are self-isolating, the health unit said.

