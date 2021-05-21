Total of 50 COVID-19 cases reported by the Porcupine Health Unit on Thursday

Late Thursday afternoon, the Porcupine Health Unit reported 16 more new COVID-19 cases, bringing the day's total to 50.

In a news release, the health unit said 11 cases are in the James and Hudson Bay region and five cases are in the Timmins area. Two cases are contacts of a case and 14 are under investigation.

Original story:

The Porcupine Health Unit said Thursday there are 34 new COVID-19 cases in its coverage area, bringing the area's two-day total to 66 cases.

Timmins declared a state of emergency earlier this week to try and contain the pandemic, and is offering vaccines this weekend without residents having to make an appointment.

The health unit also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kirkland Lake Gold Detour Lake Mine. To date, six people at the mine have tested positive for the disease and the investigation has determined that the cases are related to the workplace.

"The PHU is working closely with Kirkland Lake Gold Detour Lake Mine to ensure the infection prevention and control measures are in place and management is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19," the health unit said in a news release.

Of the cases announced Thursday, 27 are in the Timmins area, four are in the James and Hudson Bay region and three are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls. Nineteen cases are contacts of a case, one is related to an outbreak and 14 are under investigation.

