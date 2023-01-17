Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP

An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.

The break-ins, reported in the Edenwold, White City and Pilot Butte, Sask. areas in late December and early January.

RCMP previously reported that two men from Regina were arrested in connection to break-ins and vehicle thefts in the area.

The pair faces 22 charges between them.

An additional five people were charged, RCMP noted on Tuesday, adding another 16 charges laid in the investigation.

A 48-year-old woman and 38-year-old man, both from Regina, face two and four charges, respectively. The counts revolve around possession of stolen property and non-compliance with release orders.

In addition, a 20-year-old man from Little Black Bear First Nation faces five charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

White Butte RCMP are currently searching for two additional suspects involved in the break-ins.

Arthur Pass, 29, and Kevin Weber, 38, both from Regina, each face three charges. They include break and enter, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Pass is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Weber is approximately five feet nine inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police noted that not all of the suspects and incidents were connected.

“These charges mark a significant step in the ongoing investigation into recent thefts in the area, but they certainly aren’t the last. We continue to work with our partners to locate those wanted on warrant, to continue investigation into area property thefts reported in the past few months and to reunite recovered items with their rightful owners,” S/Sgt. Corey Niedzielski of the White Butte RCMP said in the release.

“We take property crime seriously and will continue to untangle this recent string of thefts.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or the whereabouts Arthur Pass and Kevin Weber, is encouraged to contact White Butte RCMP (306-781-5050) or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).