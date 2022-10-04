‘Totally tangled up’: Good Samaritans save owl trapped in southwest Calgary soccer net

A group of neighbours ended up saving an owl that had become trapped in a southwest Calgary soccer net on Monday morning.

Torie Findlay says her children and a few others were passing through a field in the community of Patterson on the way to their bus stop when they spotted the ensnared bird and alerted some adults.

"It was upside down and it was totally tangled up," Findlay said. "The poor thing was probably there for hours."

"Handling it was really scary," said Findlay, who used welding gloves and a towel to grasp the bird.

"I was able to get a hold of it's feet, because it was trying to scratch us with its talons."

It was Derek Jugnauth who then cut away all the ropes.

"We then were able to cut him completely free and get some of the netting off – he was still kind of wrapped up.

"Torrie actually walked him home. She had an animal carrier and put him in there and was calling a rescue and rehabilitation society."

Findlay ended up looking after the owl for about four hours before it could been seen by a vet.

The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society told them this happens too often.

"They (said) it's actually rather common – that soccer nets are a real death trap for wildlife and birds in particular," Jugnauth said.

"They did say that it's a bit rare to catch an owl, but other kinds of birds are commonly caught up in them."

Fortunately, the bird's injuries are minor and it will be released back into the wild soon.