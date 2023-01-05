Totem pole sprayed with 'hateful' graffiti at Royal Roads University, police investigating

The West Shore RCMP are investigating after "disturbing" graffiti was found sprayed on a totem pole and other areas of Royal Roads University on Boxing Day.

Mounties say the graffiti was located at 2005 Sooke Rd. on Dec. 26.

"Police learned that several outdoor signs as well as the totem pole on campus had been vandalized with graffiti that contained disturbing hateful content," said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a release Thursday.

"Police are asking anyone who witnessed this take place or has information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police," she said.

The graffiti has since been removed, Mounties say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online or at 1-800-222-8477.