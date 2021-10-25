Tottenham house fire kills four dogs, injures several other caged animals
A Tottenham family says they are devastated after four of their dogs perished in a fire on their property.
Fire crews rescued several small animals after a fire broke out in an attached garage in Tottenham on the 5th Line, just east of 15th Sideroad overnight on Monday.
"There were some animals in cages, and we do have four deceased dogs in the garage," said Deputy Chief Simon Worley, New Tecumseth Fire Services.
New Tecumseth Fire Rescue said roughly 10 other animals were injured and rescued, including puppies, birds and rabbits.
The homeowners weren't injured and confirmed all the animals are pets.
Crews got the 911 call shortly after 1 a.m. and extinguished the blaze around three and a half hours later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no word on a damage estimate.
With files from CTV's Kraig Krause
