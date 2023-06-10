Touch a Truck event raises money for Sault’s Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area is giving local children the chance to get up-close and personal with police, fire and construction vehicles.

Sirens and horns sounded off downtown as the second annual Touch a Truck event got underway.

"We have police services here today, we have fire services, we have our ReStore, we also have several construction companies, SalDan, Avery, Possamai, as well as Toromont CAT," said fundraising coordinator Colette Linden.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Habitat's affordable home ownership program.

"It's great to see so many families with children coming out to support Habitat and explore these different vehicles," said executive director Katie Blunt.

"It's a great interaction, it's a great family event and we're just so thankful."

Blunt said while the pandemic created some challenges, fundraising has been picking up over the past year and she's hoping the momentum continues.

"We're hoping that this year, each fundraiser raises a little bit more money than last year," she said.

"Our mission is very expensive. And so we encourage the community to come out and support as much as they possibly can."