Touchless water bottle kiosks available at K-Days this year
EPCOR is installing water stations at the K-Days fairgrounds this year so visitors can stay cool and hydrated.
The touchless water bottle filling kiosks will be available along several popular routes on the grounds.
A spokesperson for Explore Edmonton, the organizer of K-Days, says the kiosks will not only reduce the environmental footprint of the event, but help families save money on bottled water.
“Explore Edmonton is committed to creating an environmentally and socially sustainable destination, and this partnership between K-Days and EPCOR is an exciting addition to our ongoing efforts at creating sustainable events. We also strive to create a broad community event; this reduces costs to families who no longer must purchase water while on K-Days grounds,” said Traci Bednard, CEO, Explore Edmonton.
The kiosks also include a QR code so users can access more information about the North Saskatchewan River, and how to support the sustainability of our water supply.
