Tough conversations days before Thanksgiving

With the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.

Alice Potkins says she will be abiding by the rules and have a small gathering with her brother’s family. They are all vaccinated so she wouldn’t have to exclude anyone but says if a member wasn’t, she wouldn’t know how to handle it.

“That’s a tough one isn’t it?” said Potkins.

“It depends on how close I am to that family member but I like them all, I love them all so what do you do?”

'GIVE THEM A BOOT'

Larry Krause was on his way out of the grocery store picking up last-minute Thanksgiving Day items and says he would be strict with unvaccinated family members wanting to join for dinner.

“I’d give them a boot and say go get it (a vaccination).”

Vardit Ravitsky a bioethicist with the University of Montreal says many families might be faced with this dilemma. However, she says having restrictions in place versus not having them, like some jurisdictions in Canada, might be beneficial and encourage people to have important discussions. Ravitsky says the restrictions gives family members a reason to speak with loved ones and friends who aren’t vaccinated or provide an excuse to not have unvaccinated people over if they feel uncomfortable.

“I think we're all struggling with how to not deepen this social divide while keeping ourselves safe,” she said.

“We're dancing a very complex dance here and in a way being judgmental, but trying to sound still respectful of people's choices.”

CURRENT HEALTH MEASURES

The current health measures only allows eligible vaccinated people to gather in a home. Up to two households can be inside with a maximum of 10 people. There are no restrictions for children under 12. Outdoor gatherings have a limit of 20 people. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said in a press conference Friday that the curve is bending but that especially in the prairie provinces, precautions need to be taken.

“I think over this weekend, previously, we have seen surges in cases after these holiday events. So this year with a vaccine on board, I think we should be on a better, more solid footing. But we can't, you know, be too careful when it comes to this formidable foe,” she said.

Ravitsky offers some pointers on how to address the issue of unvaccinated people wanting to come over. She says addressing the issue face-to-face is better than on social media to avoid more tension, remember the person you are speaking to is someone you care about and to approach the topic in an empathetic way rather than being judgemental.

“Let's try to not sacrifice family life and relationships and let's try as much as possible to remain respectful of the fact that people have concerns,” she said.