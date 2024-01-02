'Tough start to the New Year': 17-year-old driver charged after travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401

It’ll be a very expensive lesson for one teenaged driver after Middlesex County OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401 on New Years Day.

According to Middlesex County OPP, on Monday an officer stopped a 17-year-old driver in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont.

Police said the teen driver from Ingersoll, Ont. was clocked in at 176 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The driver was subsequently charged with stunt driving – excessive speed.

As a result, the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days while the driver’s licence will be suspended for 30 days.

“A very expensive lesson for a young driver,” OPP said.