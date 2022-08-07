iHeartRadio

Tour bus and car involved in crash in northwest Calgary

A passenger vehicle sustained heavy damage in a crash involving a tour bus in northwest Calgary on Saturday evening.

Two people are in hospital following a crash on Nose Hill Drive N.W. on Saturday evening.

Officials say the incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. and involved a tour bus and a sedan.

EMS, along with firefighters, were dispatched to the scene.

Two teenagers were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

12