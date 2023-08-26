Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air quality

The annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Event organizers had warned that the ride, which helps raise money for cancer research, could be called off if the conditions got worse, as smoke from the raging wildfires around B.C. and neighbouring Washington State continues to drift in.

However, when the air quality index was set as a “moderate risk” Saturday morning, the roughly 1,500 riders were able to take off from the starting gates at the Cloverdale Fair Grounds.

“We’re excited we can ride today,” president of the B.C. Cancer Foundation Sarah Roth told CTV News.

Roth said this year’s event has pulled in $7.1 million dollars.

“It feels awesome,” she said.

On Saturday, participants rode from Cloverdale to Chilliwack, where they’ll spend the night.

On Sunday, they’ll finish off by riding into Hope.

Riders are being asked recognize their own limitations, especially those with underlying health conditions.

"We've been communicating regularly with our participants and we are monitoring the air quality levels throughout the weekend,” said Roth.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORIES EXTENDED

An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Central and Eastern Fraser Valley was extended Saturday afternoon.

“The smoke is very widespread across the region,” said senior air quality planner for the Metro Vancouver Regional District, Marina Richter.

"All of our stations are showing levels of (fine particulate matter) exceeding air quality objectives,” she continued.

People are advised to hold off or cut down on exercising outdoors, especially those with pre-existing health conditions or vulnerable populations.

"Smoke conditions are worse for people who are elderly, for young children, for pregnant women and people with underlining lung and heart conditions,” Richter said.