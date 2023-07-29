Tour of large scale art in Sudbury’s downtown

On Saturday afternoon in Sudbury there was a colourful guided tour of some large scale urban art downtown.

Up Here hosted the tour of 24 murals in the downtown core that were painted over the past eight years.

An App is also available for both apple and android devices to allow people to go on self-guided tours.

Officials said every summer the Up Here brings together muralist and installation artists to transform downtown Sudbury into an urban art gallery.

"Really the point of the murals is to create this community atmosphere of different types of artists, different styles of art,” said Sarah Blondin, a tour guide with the festival.

“It really just brings a life and colour to downtown. Also a great way to celebrate downtown Sudbury."

The festival also features emerging musicians.

Officials told CTV News that Up Here is a celebration of creativity.

The festival was started in 2015 and since then 54 murals have been painted in Sudbury.

This year the 9th annual Up Here will run from Aug. 18-20.

