Tourism Canmore Kananaskis names new CEO

After spending a year in the interim role, Rachel Ludwig has been named as the new CEO of Tourism Canmore Kananaskis.

"Rachel is a well-respected and trusted member of the tourism community both in Alberta and internationally," said Andrew Shepherd, chair of the Tourism Canmore Kananaskis board.

"Her experience in the tourism sector throughout the Canadian Rockies will be an asset to the team and community as a whole as we restore economic prosperity and social well-being through the visitor economy."

Ludwig has been busy during her time as interim CEO, spearheading the free marketing initiative for area tourism businesses, which has attracted more than 50 new members. Ludwig also earned recognition for Tourism Canmore Kananaskis as one of Alberta’s Top 5 destination marketing organizations and she led the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travel Initiative for Canmore and Kananaskis businesses.

"Tourism is the number one economic driver in Canmore and Kananaskis, contributing over $345 million directly to the local economy and providing over 4,000 jobs annually," said Ludwig.

"I am looking forward to leading the destination out of the COVID crisis using our vision to become a leader in sustainable tourism by 2029 as our guiding star. We will continue to work collaboratively with the Town of Canmore, Alberta Parks and our tourism stakeholders to create a balanced approach to tourism keeping planet, people and profit top of mind in our efforts to rebuild the industry."