Tourism comes in all different shapes and sizes in Temiskaming Shores

Located at Haileybury's beachfront, the 150-foot waterslide that lands you in Lake Temiskaming is hard to miss.

"Lake Temiskaming can get a little bit choppy every once and a while so it's nice to have an enclosed beach," said Andre Brock, marketing director with the Temiskaming Shores Chamber of Commerce.

"It's perfect for swimmers and families and having that slide is the main attraction of the beach … School's out (so) July and August, it's definitely a really busy time here in Haileybury."

Lake Temiskaming goes as deep as 300 feet in some areas, making it one of the deepest in the North. This summer, the lake tour is being offered for those who like to sightsee and check out attractions on the water.

"It begins in North Bay and it comes all the way around Lake Temiskaming," said Brock.

"There's also a lot of other areas and stops on the lake tour near New Liskeard that are going into Quebec … So it encapsulates both provinces, which is a nice touch."

While on the lake tour, you can see Devil's Rock, a cliff that's 300 feet deep as well as 300 feet high. Many tourists also choose to access the cliff by hiking to it.

"There's a 1.5-km hike in or a two-km hike in to Devil's Rock," said Brock.

"The view up there is like a thumbprint. It changes every single day. Whether it's cloudy and the lake is choppy or the lake is glass, sunset, sunrise it never looks the same."

For those who want to spend time indoors, there is a miniature car gallery where you can learn about the history of the automobile.

"You come in thinking that you're going to see cars, but he's actually teaching you history of the automobile and you will learn about people of our past," said Susan Lott, co-owner of Redstone Miniature Car Gallery.

"It's just how the automobile has evolved, from horse and buggy to what it is today."