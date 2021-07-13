Tourism dollars lost at local businesses after delayed reopening
Local businesses are playing catch up this year following a delayed reopening in Waterloo Region, especially for summer tourism dollars.
The area moved into Step 2 on Monday.
Explore Waterloo Region CEO Minto Schneider said many businesses weren't happy about the decision to delay Step 2 locally due to spread of the Delta variant. However, she said they recognize it was needed to get case counts under control and increase vaccination rates.
Even though Waterloo Region is a Delta variant hot spot, Schneider doesn't think that will keep day trippers away from the area. Instead, she believes businesses will focus on promoting tourism after a delayed start to the summer season.
"They've probably lost five, six weeks of revenue-producing time where they would be able to put aside the revenues to last them through the winter season," she said. "So, that's the big thing, opening sooner, as in going into Step 3 with the rest of the province, was very welcome news."
On Tuesday, public health officials confirmed Waterloo Region will move into Step 3 with the rest of Ontario on Friday at 12:01 a.m.
-
-
Mounties investigate boat collision in Western Shore, N.S.Police believe alcohol was a factor when a boat collided with a rock wall in Western Shore, N.S., on Saturday night.
-
Manitoba sees lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 25 new cases TuesdayManitoba health officials are reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since Sept. 22.
-
David Spade, Chelsea Handler to feature in new Edmonton comedy festivalEdmonton will be hosting two days of laughs featuring top comedians this summer.
-
Southern Ontario resident charged with theft, impaired driving by Temiskaming OPPA 29-year-old resident has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming received a theft complaint on the morning of July 3.
-
How Manitoba's vaccine lottery will workManitoba Liquor and Lotteries is releasing details on how the province’s vaccine lottery will work.
-
Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to follow Manitoba judgeThe president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is stepping away from the Alberta-based organization after admitting to hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge.
-
Police looking for woman who allegedly stole from Victoria romance shopVictoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly stole from an adult shop last week.
-
Police investigating man's death after body found in Holland RiverSouth Simcoe Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Holland River in Bradford.