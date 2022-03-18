Tourism in Collingwood, Ont. gets boost as restrictions lift

As restrictions lift, more people are getting comfortable leaving home travelling to places like Collingwood, Ont.

Over the March Break, Free Spirit Tours has been booked solid nearly every day.

"It's been a great March Break, lots of great snow. We still have snow, which is great, so we've been doing some snowshoeing tours," said Jennie Elmslie, Free Spirit Tours co-owner.

It was a much-needed sigh of relief for an industry crushed by COVID-19.

According to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, the tourism industry in Ontario was bringing in about $105 billion per year before the pandemic. That number has been cut in half.

"We've seen a rise in occupancy this week and March in general as restrictions have eased and people are looking to travel locally," said Ashleigh Levoy, Georgian Bay Hotel operations vice president.

Compared to last March, the Georgian Bay Hotel has seen a 30 to 40 per cent increase in bookings, and the momentum isn't slowing down.

"When we look at the months ahead, the summer months, people are planning, and our pick-up is a bit higher," Levoy said.

Penny's Motel down the street from Georgian Bay Hotel is also experiencing a boost in business after opening last year during the pandemic.

"We've been pretty busy throughout the week. People have been coming in throughout the week," Catherine Probert, Penny's Motel general manager.

"We are starting to see lots of bookings fill up for the summer. Our summer bookings are open, and we are getting some great feedback on that."

As accommodations fill up, tourist attractions like Free Spirit Tours are gearing up for a busy summer, hoping, with restrictions lifted, to see more people than ever.