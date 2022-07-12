Tourism North Bay gets new executive director

After five years with Tourism North Bay, executive director Steve Dreany is retiring in December.

Tanya Bedard, who's worked with the City of North Bay for 10 years, is taking over for Dreany.

"It's not going to be easy, but I look forward to the challenge, I look forward to taking over on the work that has been done to date," said Bedard.

"Building on the current infrastructure that we have, speaking to the assets that we have as a destination, those will always hold true when we go back to the basics."

"Lots of ideas but too early to tell as far as execution," she said, when asked about her plans.

Dreany told CTV News that Tourism North Bay found the perfect person to take over for him next winter.

"She has quite the extensive background working with the various partners that we work with and has already established a lot of the relationships," said Dreany.

"Tourism North Bay just really got up and running being funded through the MAT tax, then we got wiped out for a couple of years."

"We're back in the rebuilding process, and she has all the skills necessary to do that and to take the organization to the next level."

Bedard will join Dreany in October and then take over the role completely in December.