Tourism officials in the north greet end of COVID-19 border restrictions

Northern Ontario tourism officials are breathing a sigh of relief at the announcement that all remaining COVID-19 border restrictions are coming down this week.

While tourism outfitters were able to refocus their marketing on domestic travellers, many in the sector have been sorely missing their American visitors.

With the end of border restrictions, Sault Ste. Marie Tourism Manager Alana Kenopic said the slow recovery and return to normal for the industry could now begin.

“It’s a great day,” Kenopic said.

“Something we’ve been looking forward to for the last couple of years. It’s not lost on us how the restrictions have impaired visitors coming to the city. We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to welcome back our U.S. visitors.”

Laurie Marcil, executive director of Nature & Outdoor Tourism Ontario, said the local industry counts on visitors from the U.S.

“We have over a million visitors from the U.S. that come into northern Ontario every year, pre-pandemic,” said Marcil.

“They spend about $466 million every year. It’s crucial for our northern communities.”

Marcil said tourism businesses have reported millions of dollars in cancelations this past spring. The ArriveCan app, vaccination requirements and random testing at the border were the top three reasons for the cancellations.

Kenopic said while dropping restrictions now is too late to save the summer season, the move provides some stability for the tourism sector, allowing the industry to plan for the future.