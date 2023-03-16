iHeartRadio

Tourism Regina rebranded as 'Experience Regina'


Regina's downtown Victoria Park is seen in this file image. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Tourism Regina has been officially rebranded as "Experience Regina."

The organization posted the announcement on social media on Thursday with a video saying that, since Regina has been living the brand for a while, it was time to own it.

<br /> Tourism Regina teased the change on March 3 in their social media posts.
