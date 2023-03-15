Tourism sector offers more than 'starter jobs,' Destination Northern Ontario says

Like many industries, there are plenty of available jobs in the tourism sector.

"It’s hard going around anywhere and not finding a help wanted sign at a restaurant, or a hotel," said David MacLachlan, the executive director of Destination Northern Ontario.

MacLachlan's organization is looking to get the word out with this year's 'Tourism Rocks' campaign.

The employment gap was exacerbated by the pandemic and Destination Northern Ontario officials want to dispel some rumours about the industry, including the notion that it is mostly made up of "starter jobs."

MacLachlan said there are openings from airline pilots to hotel housekeepers.

With a wide variety, he said there are some unique positions available.

"I think one benefit of a job in tourism is that each day can be different," MacLachlan said.

Educating the public is also key to the campaign, according to the executive director.

"The tourism sector is larger than manufacturing, mining, and forestry and agriculture combined," he said.

"Here in the north, one in four businesses are tourism related, so, somehow related back to the service sector. And about 40 per cent of our workforce is tied to the tourism sector as well."

Starting in the spring, Destination Northern Ontario will distribute information to local schools and be present at a number of events and job fairs looking to inspire the next generations to join the world of tourism.