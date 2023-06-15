Tourism Windsor Essex and Pelee Island theme 'We Go Together' this year
Tourism Windsor Essex and Pelee Island (TWEPI) kicked off the tourism season with their annual general meeting today.
The theme this year is "We Go Together." This new branding for TWEPI hopes to inspire and motivate locals and visitors to explore all that the region has to offer in terms of travel, leisure, recreation, culture and the arts.
The luncheon brought together 185 stakeholders at the LaSalle Event Centre. Industry leaders offered insight surrounding the challenges through and post-COVID-19.
A sneak-peak and taste of the organization’s latest program was unveiled — called "Follow the Flavours" multi-cultural food trail.
Overall, tourism is picking up in our region but more can be done.
Gordon Orr, the CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex and Pelee Island, is excited about a reboot for the industry and community, with all residents playing a part.
"So, we encourage staycation this year,” said Orr.
“We encourage people to celebrate with their family and friends that are visiting from out of town - and get out and explore your own backyard."
More information about venues, locations, parks, activities and more is available online.
-
Four pets killed in Moncton house fire, locals help save three moreA Moncton home was heavily damaged and four pets were killed in a house fire early Friday evening.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday nightA pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
-
Vegas Golden Knights championship parade expected to rival New Year's Eve on Strip, planners sayTens of thousands of Vegas Golden Knights fans, maybe more, are expected at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally to mark the team's first-ever NHL championship.
-
Man rushed to trauma centre following industrial accident in MississaugaA man has been rushed to a trauma centre following what police are calling an industrial accident in Mississauga.
-
Toronto's next mayor must be 'really focused on implementation' to build affordable housing, prof saysWith a little more than a week to go in Toronto’s mayoral election campaign, the top-polling candidates have all revealed their plans to tackle the growing housing affordability crisis in Toronto.
-
Fatal crash closes part of Skead Road in Greater SudburySudbury police have closed Skead Road from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
-
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo borderUgandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: reportA new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
-
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zonesMassive flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 has devastated towns along the lower Dnieper River in the Kherson region, a front line in the war. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of causing the breach.