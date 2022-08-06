Tourists and locals enjoy the unique offerings of Val Rita-Harty

The Municipality of Val Rita-Harty, west of Kapuskasing, has extended its Little Explorers Summer Program through August, with the success of the July session, and will be hosting more events this month.

“We had excellent registration numbers for our first month of the Little Explorers Summer Program; therefore, we chose to extend the program in August,” Alex Powers, from Municipality of Val Rita-Harty, told CTV News.

“This is our first year running a summer kids’ program, we have gotten some great feedback from the kids and parents about the events! With the ongoing success of the Little Explorers Summer Program, we are hoping to run it in coming years as well.”

This Little Explorers Summer Program runs Monday and Friday mornings as well as Wednesday afternoons. Activities include story times, open gyms, fort building, DIY solar ovens with smores, marshmallow toothpick tower making, kite building, tie-dying, popsicle stick catapults and more. The session will be capped off with the making of a time capsule.

Registration is required for the program and those interested are asked to contact Alex Powers at ecdo@valharty.ca or call (705) 335-6146.

Powers previously told CTV they wanted the community and visitors to enjoy summer after an absence of community and tourist events during the pandemic.

On July 17, the municipality hosted a Creature Crossing live show with touch tables.

“This event was a huge success,” explained Powers.

“We also collected plenty of donations for the Kapuskasing food bank.”

The representatives of the municipality thank everyone who came out to the show and supported the food bank.

The community hosted its first summer farmers market on July 31 with vendors, live animals and live music.

The event was so successful Val Rita-Harty has decided to host a second market on Aug. 28.

“We really appreciate all the residents from Val Rita-Harty and surrounding communities that came out to visit the market and support the event,” adds Powers.

The municipality is currently recruiting vendors and volunteers for August market.

More information about these events and the summer programming can be found on the municipal Facebook Page.