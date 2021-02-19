An Ottawa tow truck driver is facing a criminal harassment charge for allegedly harassing an Ontario Provincial Police officer at the scenes of collisions.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa the harassment is alleged to have occurred in Ottawa between February 2020 and January 2021.

"It occurred at the scene of collisions and in other forms and locations," said police.

Dustin Ymker, 34, of Ottawa is charged with criminal harassment, intimidation of a justice participant and three counts of breach of undertaking.